Killarney’s strong links to Germany are being further enhanced with an event in the town today.

A civic welcome is being held for the mayor of the German town twinned with Killarney.

The Mayor of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher, will host the reception for the Mayor of Pleinfeld, Markus Dirsch and his visiting delegation.

Pleinfeld is a community of over 8,000 situated in Bavaria, in Southern Germany.

It’ll take place at 5pm in Scott’s Hotel.