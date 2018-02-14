Killarney Mayor calls for better cross-border co-operation on Cork-Kerry gritting

The Mayor of Killarney has called for better cross-border co-operation between Cork and Kerry when it comes to gritting the road.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher said there needs to be better communication between the counties’ engineers when the temperatures drops, especially when it comes to overlap areas such as the county bounds.

It follows a number of complaints from motorists who reported icy conditions on the county bounds after the hard frost yesterday.

In response, Cork County Council said it treated and salted its side of the N22 at 3am yesterday.

Cllr Kelleher said however there are instances where a road is only gritted to the border and there needs to be better communication between the counties’ engineers: