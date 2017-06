Round 3 of the Clubs of Kerry Road Race League, hosted by Tralee Lee Strand Cycling Club, saw Killarney’s Conor Kissane win for the second round in a row.

Tom Moriarty (O’Leary Stone Kanturk) was the winner of the u16 race.

Brothers Shane and Patrick Galvin of the Killarney Cycling Club took the u12 and u14 races respectively.