Killarney man settles High Court action for €3.5 million

A Killarney man has settled his High Court action for 3.5 million euro.

Benjamin Heffernan from Park Road, Killarney, had sued his employer Killarney Waste Disposal, and the owner and driver of the vehicle from which he was thrown, following an accident which occurred on the 12th January 2015.

Mr Heffernan, who was employed as a bin man at the time, was travelling in a van delivering bins to households in Durrus, Bantry, Co Cork at the time of the incident.





He was propelled from a waste disposal van and landed on the road, as reported in today’s Irish Examiner.

The court heard Mr Heffernan will not be able to work again.

A number of claims were made, including a failure on behalf of the defendants to have any adequate safety devices, and a failure to provide the injured party with a helmet.

The claims were denied, and it was contended Mr Heffernan had failed to ensure the vehicle was decommissioned when he was allegedly aware of a defect.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved a settlement of €3.5 million for Mr Heffernan and his family.