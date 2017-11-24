Killarney man who posed as workman has suspended sentence partially invoked

A Killarney man has had a suspended sentence for deception partially invoked after being convicted of similar offences in the UK.

36-year-old Patrick O’Brien of 122 Ballyspillane, Killarney was brought before Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr O’Brien was given an 18-month suspended sentence in May 2016 for two counts of getting cheques by deception on condition he be of good behaviour for four-and-a-half years.

Mr O’Brien had posed as a workman and carried out unnecessary and substandard works on the roof of the rural home of a man in his 80s; who gave him two cheques totally €4,400.

In 2016, Mr O’Brien was convicted of three counts of making false representations in the UK and was sentenced to 12 months.

The Probation Service sought to re-enter Mr O’Brien’s case due to these additional charges.

Judge Thomas O’Donnell decided to partially invoke the 18-month suspended sentence handing down a six-month term, backdated to November 2nd.