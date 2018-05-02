Killarney man convicted of child porn offences pleads guilty to stealing from employer

A Kerry man who stole over €14,000 from his employer while suffering “considerable stress” as he waited to be charged for child pornography offences has been jailed for two and a half years.

38-year-old John O’Donoghue, formerly of Galtymore Park, Drimnagh, Dublin but who’s orginally from Killarney, was already sentenced last March for possession and distribution of child pornography.

He’s currently serving a four year sentence with the final two years suspended relating to these charges.

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, John O’Donoghue pleaded guilty to representative counts of theft and of false accounting at the Motor Tax Office, Blackhall Walk, Smithfield, Dublin on dates between March and August last year.

Defence counsel, Karl Moran said Mr O’Donoghue, who worked as a cashier at the Motor Tax Office, was labouring under considerable stress at the time of the thefts and had begun drinking heavily.

Judge Pauline Codd said stealing from his employer was a significant breach of trust.

She took into account O’Donoghue’s personal circumstances, his co-operation with the investigation and that he had not been enriched but had spent the stolen money on alcohol.

Judge Codd imposed a four year sentence and suspended the final 18 months on strict conditions.

Garda Stephen Tierney said the offences came to light when a member of the public queried an amount she had paid in motor tax arrears.

A review of CCTV revealed John O’Donoghue had put the money the customer paid in arrears into his pocket and compiled false and misleading records to avoid detection.

The investigation found 127 similar transactions amounting to more than €14,290.

Mr O’Donoghue made full admissions about the thefts and co-operated with the investigation. He told gardaí he was a heavy drinker, spending from €50 to €100 a day, and had spent all the money on alcohol. He lost his employment with the Motor Tax Office.