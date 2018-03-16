Killarney man who assaulted former partner with handle of a brush jailed

A Killarney man who assaulted a former partner with the handle of a brush has received a 7-and-a-half-year sentence.

Aidan Cahill of 5 Grovener Court, High Street, Killarney, had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and engaging in reckless driving over two dates in 2016.

The 29-year-old has several previous convictions, which include public order and road traffic offences.

Tralee Circuit Court heard that on the 16th December 2016, at 5 Grovener Court, High Street, Killarney, Mr Cahill and the victim became engaged in a verbal and physical altercation.

In evidence, attending gardaí said there was a substantial amount of blood and the victim had suffered severe facial distortions.

The court heard the accused had attacked the victim with the handle of a brush, which left the victim in a ‘terrible state’ and resulted in a 5-day hospital stay.

In relation to the second charge of endangerment, on the 26th February 2016, Mr Cahill engaged in reckless driving at Daly’s Supervalu, Park Road, Killarney, thereby creating the risk of serious harm or death.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the pictures of the victim’s injuries were ‘extremely frightening’, and there was no excuse for the level of violence used by Mr Cahill.

He subsequently handed down a 7-and-a-half-year sentence with the final two years suspended, backdated to December 2016.

He also directed Mr Cahill to stay away from the victim for the duration of the suspended sentence.