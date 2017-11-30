Killarney man who admitted selling cannabis to friends given suspended sentence

A man who admitted selling cannabis to a close circle of friends has been given a suspended sentence.

58-year-old Paul Harrison of Mangerton Vista, Ross Road, Killarney pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply at the property on October 15th 2016.

Tralee Circuit Criminal Court heard following confidential information Gardai arrived to the house with a search warrant, in the living room there was a glass jar containing cannabis and in the utility room they found seven zip-lock bags of cannabis.

A Garda drug detection dog located two large zip-lock bags of cannabis in an upstairs wardrobe; the drugs had a street value of €12,900.

€400 in cash, the proceeds of the sale of cannabis, was also found.

The court heard Mr Harrison had a long term personal use of cannabis and only supplied to a close circle of friends.

His barrister Brian McInerney said his client was not a street dealer and his offending was at the lowest end of the scale, he has now restructured his life and is no longer smoking cannabis.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said the sale and supply of drugs is a very serious matter even if it is to a close circle of friends but took into account the guilty plea and that the accused had no previous convictions.

He handed down a three-year suspended sentence.