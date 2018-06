The Killarney Looking Good Competition will be launched tomorrow (Monday 11th)

The competition is in advance of the judging for Tidy Towns, which begins next week.

In honour of the 60th anniversary of the competition, three categories will be awarded: overall winner, Best floral display at first floor level and Best residential garden.





The competition will launch tomorrow evening at 8.15pm, outside the Town Hall, Main Street, Killarney.