Killarney jockey, Oisin Murphy has six rides this afternoon on day one of the Newmarket Festival.

It follows his double-double victories in Lingfield and Kempton yesterday.

He rode 2/1 shot Demmeur and 6/4 favourite Full Suit in the 2 o’clock and 2.30 respectively at Lingfield before moving to the evening meeting Kempton.





That’s where he was successful on board 9/1 chance Geranium in the 5.55 and 5/4 favourite Firelight in the 7.25.