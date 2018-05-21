Killarney hosting first Irish Citizenship ceremonies outside of Dublin

The first Irish citizenship ceremonies ever to be held outside Dublin are taking place in Killarney today.

Around 3,500 people from over 120 countries will become Irish citizens in three ceremonies at the INEC.

The highest number of people to be naturalised today come from Poland, followed by the UK and Romania.





The first ceremony took place this morning; the second event begins around now. Gardai say up to 8,000 people are expected to attend the ceremonies and traffic in the area is very heavy.

Raymond Murray, Assistant Principal in the Department of Citizenship, said applicants have to meet very strict criteria to become an Irish citizen. He also said civics and language proficiency tests may be added to the evaluation process.