Killarney hosting conference for one of the country’s largest group of trade unions

A national conference for one of the country’s largest group of trade unions will begin in Killarney this evening.

Fórsa, which has 80,000 members, is having its first ever national conference in the INEC, beginning this evening at 7pm.

Fórsa represents workers in the public service, private sector, state agencies, community and voluntary sector.

President Michael D Higgins is due to speak to the conference this evening during the opening addresses.

Fórsa Communications Officer Niall Shanahan says the aim of the three-day conference is to plan national policy.