Killarney To Host Munster Senior & Junior Golf Championships This Week

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club will this week host the Munster Senior & Junior Championships for Women & Girls.

156 are due to compete in the 3-day event on Mahony’s Point and competitors will play 54 holes stroke play in total.

There will be one round of 18 holes stroke play; tomorrow, for the Juniors at 8 o’clock and on Wednesday for the Seniors at 12 minutes past 9.

There will be a cut of 36 players and ties after 36 holes. The top 16 competitors available with the leading gross scores shall qualify for match play for the Munster Championship, with semi-finals and finals being played on Thursday.