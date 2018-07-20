Killarney has the highest average property price in Kerry at just over €200,000

1,610 residential properties were purchased in Kerry in the 12 months to April 2018.

In Kerry, Killarney was the town with the highest average property price at €206,438

Nationally, the number of new homes under construction is up 55 per cent on this time last year.





Kerry’s residential vacancy rate is at 9.8% per cent, this is higher than the average vacancy rate of 4.8 per cent.

441 residential addresses in Kerry were added to the GeoDirectory database in the 12 months to June 2018, according to figures from the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report.

188 buildings were classified as being under construction in Kerry in June 2018.

GeoDirectory, which tracks housing levels, says 188 buildings were classified as being under construction in Kerry in June 2018.

The national average residential property price in the twelve months to April 2018 was €273,206.

When Dublin is excluded, the national average falls to €198,906. Kerry’s average house price was €157,640.

In Kerry, Killarney was the town with the highest average property price at €206,438.