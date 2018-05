Killarney’s long awaited new public graveyard is due to open for burials by the end of this month.

Responding to a motion from Cllr Brendan Cronin, Kerry County Council said construction at the burial ground at Knockeenduff is ongoing.

Initial progress was hampered due to the level of rainfall in January.

Killarney Graveyard will have over 2,300 burial plots and will serve the town and its hinterland for the next 35 years.