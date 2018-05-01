Kerry GPs in the dark about cervical cancer scandal

Patient advocacy groupa says the Cervical Check scandal has shown we’ve gone backwards in terms of Open Disclosure.

Several inquiries are due to take place into how 17 women died who had been screened for cervical cancer.

162 out of 208 women whose files were audited were not told they were part of a HSE lookback.

Meanwhile, a Killarney GP says GPs have been left in the dark about the cervical cancer scandal.

Dr Gary Stack has had a number of calls from concerned patients.

He says it’s unlikely women are affected if they’ve had a smear given the numbers involved, but he no way to fully reassure them.