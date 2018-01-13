Killarney Golf and Fishing Club confirm vandalism took place on course

Killarney Golf and Fishing Club has confirmed an incidence of vandalism took place on their course.

Approximately four weeks ago, the 5th green in Killarney Golf and Fishing club was damaged by vandals, who sprayed a section of the course in a weed and grass killer.

Killarney Golf and Fishing club, which has hosted the Irish Open four times, reported the incident to gardaí, and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Enda Murphy says it’s disappointing to see vandals damaging the renowned course.

However, he says business is continuing as normal at the course, and that the damaged area will be repaired as the growing season returns.