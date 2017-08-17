Killarney Friary selected to run international project

A new international project being run in the Irish Franciscan Order in Killarney is being hailed as an important step for the order.

Men from six different countries have been initiated this week to become friars at the Friary in the town.

They will now embark on a year-long journey to decide if this is the right decision for them.

The Killarney Franciscan Church was opened in 1867 and the order has a long association with the town; it has been selected as the location for the interprovincial novitiate.

Novice Master at the Friary, Fr Antony Jukes, says the coming 12 months is a very important time in these men’s lives: