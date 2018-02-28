Killarney Euromillions winners collect money

The winners of €334,000 on a Euromillions ticket sold in Killarney have claimed their prize.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Reeks Gateway Centra on the Tralee Road in Killarney for the draw on the 13th of February.

The work syndicate, who won just under €334,000 on a EuroMillions Match 5 + Lucky Star prize, claimed their money from National Lottery Headquarters yesterday.

The Kerry men, who wish to remain anonymous, were just one lucky star away from scooping the €138 million jackpot.

Winners from Cork, Dublin, Tipperary, Mayo, and Wicklow also collected winnings yesterday.