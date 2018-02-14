Killarney Euromillions winner one number short of jackpot

Someone has won €334,000 on a Euromillions ticket bought in Killarney.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Reeks Gateway Centra on the Tralee Road in Killarney for last night’s €138 million EuroMillions draw.

Over 76,000 players in Ireland won prizes in last night’s EuroMillions draw, but there was no winner of the €138 million jackpot.

One lucky player, who bought their ticket at the Reeks Gateway Centra in Killarney, scooped the match 5 plus lucky star prize of €334,000 (€333,913); they were just one number short of winning the jackpot.

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in Kerry to check their tickets.

Store manager of the Reeks Gateway Centra, Kieran Culloty says the winner could be anybody who was in the Kerry area yesterday, and he’s encouraging everyone to check their tickets.