The Killarney club dominated the first round of the Clubs of Kerry Road Race League hosted by Tralee Manor West.

The senior race was won by Killarney’s Conor Kissane with his team mate Marcus Treacy 2nd. Cathal Moynihan from the host club was third.

The U16 race went to Patrick Galvin, the U14s to Adam Lenihan and the 12s to Callum Steadman Murphy – all from the Killarney club.