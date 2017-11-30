Killarney Credit Union scoops three international awards

Killarney Credit Union has received three international awards for excellence.

The credit union received the awards from the International Credit Union Leadership Development and Education Foundation in London.

Killarney Credit Union was named outright winners in ‘Engaging in Community Outreach and Mobilisation’ and the winner of two categories in the Edward Filene Credit Union Awards for Excellence and runners up in ‘Use of the Media’.

Pat Delaney, Chairman of Killarney Credit Union said it was wonderful to be recognised for credit union excellence in both the UK and Ireland.

Killarney Credit Union has branches on Beech Road and Park Road, Killarney and Killarney Road, Kenmare.