Killarney councillors approve 2018 budget

Killarney Municipal District has also passed its budget for the coming year.

They’re due to spend €476,000 during 2018, and along with grant aid, this will result in an overall investment in the area of €676,000.

Councillors allocations are remaining at €29,000 per member.

They’re to allocate €100,000 towards town development projects, €94,000 to community support and initiatives, and €50,000 for rural and village development.

Councillors from the remaining MDs, South and West Kerry, and Listowel are to meet this afternoon  to discuss their budgets for next year.

 

