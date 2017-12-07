Killarney councillor storms out of meeting over procedural issues

A Killarney councillor stormed out of a Kerry County Council meeting in a row over procedural matters.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, councillors were discussing the Muckross to Ross Road cycle/walkway when a verbal spat ensued, which ended with Councillor Donal Grady walking out in protest.

Councillor Michael Gleeson had proposed the members give their full backing to the cycle/walkway and leas-Cathaoirleach John Joe Culloty of Fianna Fáil–who was chairing the meeting at the time–seconded the motion.

However, Councillor Donal Grady took issue with the action, stating he had earlier seconded Councillor Gleeson’s proposal.

The Independent councillor said Fianna Fáil councillors were trying to take over, and that he wouldn’t stand for it.

He added leas-Cathaoirleach John Joe Culloty had no right to take the chair when Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher of Fianna Fáil departed momentarily.

The meeting’s administrator, Brenda Conway, confirmed all correct procedures were adhered to, and that there was nothing wrong with Councillor Culloty’s actions.

When Cathaoirleach Niall Kelleher returned, Councillor Grady accused him of “being unfair”, questioned his experience and claimed the Cathaoirleach “hasn’t a clue in God’s earthly world what’s it’s like to run a meeting.”

Councillor Grady also claimed he will be seeking legal advice on the issue, and intends to take it further.

In reply, Cathaoirleach Kelleher said he’s received threats of this kind from the Independent councillor in the past, and nothing came from any of them.