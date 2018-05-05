Killarney councillor hits out at hedge cutting enforcement

A Kerry County Councillor says he will have to seriously consider his support of a Roads Enforcement Office if the issue of hedge cutting is not dealt with.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said he was sick of reporting roads to the local authority every year where hedges were not being cut.

Last September, Kerry County Council posted 1,338 hedge cutting letters to landowners in the Killarney Municipal District.

Since that time 32 locations have been reported to the council where hedges are overgrown.

As a result, 151 hedge cutting notices were posted; where landowners refuse to comply, the council has engaged a contractor to carry out the work with a view to recovering the costs from the landowner.

More notices were issued in the Killarney Municipal District than all of the other MDs combined.

Supporting Cllr Cronin’s motion, Cllr Bobby O’Connell said the time for lip service and platitudes is over; people who are paying taxes can’t walk, cycle or drive on some roads he claimed.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD Niall Kelleher said serial offenders were leading to other people deciding not to cut hedges.

Kerry County Council said prosecution is the last step it wishes to take but in some cases it is necessary; councillors were encouraged to continue to report problem areas.