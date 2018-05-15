Killarney Convention Centre to host citizenship ceremony

The first large scale citizenship ceremonies to be held outside of Dublin will take place in Killarney next week.

The event will be held at the Killarney Convention Centre based at the Gleneagle Hotel.

Citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in 2011 and since then 131 events have been held at which almost 83,000 applicants received their Certificates of Naturalisation.

Up to the end of last year nationals from 181 different countries have become Irish citizens.

Next Monday, three ceremonies will take place at the Killarney Convention Centre across the day.

Around 3,500 candidates from over 120 countries are expected to attend.

A traffic plan will be in place to deal with the estimated 8,000 people who will attend.

The highest number of candidates is from Poland (683) followed by Romania (388), the UK (339), India (232), Nigeria (168), Pakistan (147), Latvia (136), Phillipines (117), USA (88) and China (87).

The Presiding Officers on the day will be Retired High Court Judge Bryan McMahon and Retired District Court Judge Paddy McMahon.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, Minister of State David Stanton and Minister of State Brendan Griffin will also be present.

The Killarney Convention Centre is the new location for large citizenship ceremonies going forward.