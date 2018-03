A conference is taking place in the Brehon Hotel in Killarney this morning to mark International Women’s Day.

Organised by the Kerry Business Womens Network speakers will include disability campaigner Joanne O Riordan, Orla Coughlan of the 30% Club, and Tammy Darcy of the Shona Project which aims to empower and educate young girls.

The theme of the conference is Cultural Transformation.