Killarney conference hears calls to start reducing civil and public service pay gap

One of the country’s largest trade unions has called on the Government to fast-track efforts to start reducing the pay gap between long-standing public servants and those who’ve been employed since January 2011.

The civil service division of the Fórsa trade union is holdings its conference in the INEC in Killarney.

General Secretary, Tom Geraghty, described the pay gap as an injustice.

Fórsa General Secretary, Tom Geraghty, has called on the Government to allocate funds in October’s budget to begin reducing the gap in pay experienced by civil and public servants who started working in January 2011.

In 2010, the then Government decided to reduce the pay of new civil and public service recruits by 10% in addition to pay cuts to existing public sector employees.

He says while no funding has been allocated to address the two-tier pay scale for this year, he believes the country’s economic and exchequer recovery means it should be possible to start funding it next year rather than delaying until 2020 or beyond.

Mr Geraghty is part of the union team which will meet the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform on the matter next Friday.