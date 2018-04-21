Killarney conference hears call for Government action on ‘new entrant’ public service pay

Trade union Fórsa has called on the Government to allocate funds in October’s Budget to begin shortening pay scales for public service ‘new entrants’.

This would be at least a year sooner than envisaged in the current public sector pay deal, the Public Service Stability Agreement (PSSA).

Speaking to 700 delegates at Fórsa’s Civil Service division conference in Killarney’s INEC, General Secretary Tom Geraghty accepted that no money was budgeted to resolve the injustice in 2018.

But he said ‘Ireland’s strengthening economic and exchequer recovery means it should be possible to start funding it next year, rather than delaying until 2020 or beyond’