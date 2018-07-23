Killarney company fined €100,000 after employee left wheelchair-bound from fall

A Killarney company has been fined €100,000 for safety breaches after an employee was left wheelchair-bound after a fall.

John Galvin Developments Limited of 4 Coolgarriv Park, Aghadoe was before Tralee Circuit Criminal Court on four charges arising out of the incident on the 13th of August 2014 at a house at Ross Road Killarney.

Jeremiah Moynihan was 57 at the time of the incident and had been a carpenter for 40 years.





He was one of four people working for John Galvin Developments Limited on a demolition and renovation project on Ross Road, Killarney when the incident occurred.

Mr Moynihan had been working in the attic area when he fell 2.7 metres or 9 foot to the floor below.

He suffered catastrophic injuries to the spine, is paralysed from the chest down, and is wheelchair bound.

The Health and Safety Authority brought the case against the company; they are charged with four counts of breaching safety, health, and welfare at work regulations.

The court heard the company ceased trading in December 2016; it has no assets and substantial liabilities.

Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed fine of €100,000 on the company.

A civil case has already been settled.