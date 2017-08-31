Killarney Cllr says Princess Diana’s links to Kerry must be promoted

A Killarney county councillor says it would be crazy not to maintain Princess Diana’s links to Kerry.

It’s twenty years to the day since Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris.

She and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed along with the driver of their limousine died while trying to flee from paparrazi in an underground expressway tunnel.

Independent Cllr Donal Grady said Princess Diana’s death was a terrible loss to the world.

Princess Diana and Mother Teresa are the two people Cllr Grady admires most outside of his own family.

James Boothby Burke Roche, Diana’s great grandfather was elected as an MEP in east Kerry in 1896.

Cllr Grady says this link and Queen Victoria’s visit to Killarney needs to be promoted in order to boost UK visitor numbers.

He told Jerry O’Sullivan in Kerry Today an invitation should be extended to the Royal family including the Queen and Princes William and Harry: