Killarney Chamber expresses disappointment over Ireland’s failed Rugby World Cup bid

The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has expressed its disappointment over Ireland’s failed Rugby World Cup bid.

France will host the 2023 edition, despite South Africa being the recommended choice after a review by tournament organisers.

Ireland received just 8 votes and were eliminated in the first round of voting.

Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium was poised to be one of the stadia used in the tournament, had the Irish bid been successful.

President of the town’s Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Paul O’Neill, says the bid was at the mercy of voting unions.

However, he adds this result will not deter Killarney from chasing major events in the future.

Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley has been getting this reaction to the news in Killarney.