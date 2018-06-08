Dingle Bay Rovers goalkeeper Tomas Sayers feels his team will go into tonight’s showdown as underdogs
Evening Sports Update
BOXING Ireland's Michaela Walsh will take home at least a bronze medal at the European Elite Women’s Championships. The Irish feather secured her place in the...
Killarney Celtic V Dingle Bay Rovers Tonight In Premier A League Final
Kerry To Reveal Team Tonight For Joe McDonagh Cup Finale
Kerry will tonight reveal their team for the Joe McDonagh Cup finale. The Kingdom are at Antrim tomorrow afternoon, safe in the knowledge that they...
Do you think you’re ‘past it’? Think again!
Mary Dolan from Tralee knew she would be hitting the age of 66 where she would be getting the free travel pass however she...
Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne
It's nearly Rose of Tralee time again and to tell us what being the Rose of Tralee entails Dr Jennifer Byrne joined Deirdre in...
Not Enough Kerry People on TV
TV producer Jen Searle from Castlegregory says there aren’t enough Kerry people in the telly, but she spoke to Deirdre about how she's on...