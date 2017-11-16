Killarney Celtic v Castlebar Celtic In FAI Junior Cup 5th Round

FAI Junior Cup 5th Round Draw (Open Draw, Last 64)

Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v Castlebar Celtic (Mayo) .

Moore Utd v Grattan Utd .

Clodiagh Rgs or St. Michaels or BT Harps v New Ross Celtic or Highview Ath.

Tolka Rovers v Pearse Celtic .

Iorras Aonthaithe FC v Nenagh Celtic .

Castlefin Celtic v Carrigaline Utd or Drinagh Rgs .

Galbally FC v Glin Rovers (Desmond) .

Mervue Utd v Shelbourne FC .

Kilmacow FC or Hibernians FC v Straide & Foxford FC .

Newmarket Celtic (Clare) v Birr Town FC .

Waterford Crysal or Dungarvan Utd v Boot Road Celtic .

Janesboro FC (Limerick) v North End Utd .

Cherryorchard FC or Railway Union FC v Villa FC or Ferrybank FC .

Greencastle Utd v St. Francis FC .

Aston Village FC or Ballymun Utd v Carrig Celtic .

Evergreen FC v South Willam St or Kilnamanagh FC .

Oliver Bond Celtic or Drumcondra FC v Avenue Utd (Clare) .

Clonmel Celtic v Courtown Hibs .

Willow Park FC v Drumcondra Stella or Ballyogan FC .

Galway Hibs v Shannon Town or Ballingarry Afc .

Clonmel Town v Collinstown FC or Ardee Celtic .

Rathmullen Celtic v Innishvilla FC .

Wexford Bohs or Gorey Celtic v Knocknaheeny Celtic .

FC Killoe or Moyne Rgs v Ringmahon Rgs (Cork)

Usher Celtic v St. Pauls Artane FC .

Dingle Utd (Dublin) v Coonagh Utd or Kennedy Park FC .

Bandon Utd or Rockmount FC v Newfoundwell FC .

Ayrefield FC v Corrib Celtic .

Sandyhill Shangan FC v Cappry Rovers FC .

Regional Utd (Limerick) v St. Peters FC .

Ballinasloe Town v Everton FC or Knockraha FC .

Hill Celtic v Kilfrush Crusaders FC or Pike Rvs .

Round 5 , Weekend 03-12-17