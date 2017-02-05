Killarney Celtic Progress in FAI Junior Cup

Killarney Celtic progress to the FAI Junior Cup Final 8 following a 2 – 1 win over Ballynanty Rovers in Limerick IT today.

Padraig Harnett reports

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/padraigfttoday.mp3

Killarney Celtic (Kerry) join the following teams in the final 8;

Evergreen Fc (Kilkenny) ,

Janesboro Fc (Limerick Aul) ,

Sheriff YC (Dublin AUL) , 2016 Winners .

Kilmallock United (Limerick Aul) ,

Boyle Celtic (Roscommon) ,

Carrick United (Waterford) ,

Peake Villa (Tipperary) .