Killarney Celtic Progress in FAI Junior Cup

Killarney Celtic progress to the FAI Junior Cup Final 8 following a 2 – 1 win over Ballynanty Rovers in Limerick IT today.
Padraig Harnett reports
Killarney Celtic (Kerry) join the following teams in the final 8;
Evergreen Fc (Kilkenny) ,
Janesboro Fc (Limerick Aul) ,
Sheriff YC (Dublin AUL) , 2016 Winners .
Kilmallock United (Limerick Aul) ,
Boyle Celtic (Roscommon) ,
Carrick United (Waterford) ,
Peake Villa (Tipperary) .
