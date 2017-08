Killarney Celtic were beaten in their Daily Mail FAI Cup opener.

Their tie against Cobh Wanderers at Oldchurch Park ended 3-0 to the home side.

Kerry Elite have been beaten by Dundalk in the Plate Final at the Galway Cup.

The match ended 2-2, Kerry’s goals coming Adam Owens and Keenan Cooney.

Dundalk won 4-2 on pens.