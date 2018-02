A place in the ¼ Finals of the FAI Junior Cup is the aim today for Killarney Celtic.

The Last 16 at 2 o’clock has them home to North End United.

Killarney Celtic boss Eoghan Donnelan

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EOGHANDON.mp3

North End United manager John Godkin