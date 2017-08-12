Killarney Celtic At Cobh In FAI Cup Opener

Killarney Celtic’s Daily Mail FAI Cup opener takes place today.

At 4 o’clock they go up against Cobh Wanderers at Oldchurch Park.

Also today in the Daily Mail FAI Cup First Division Athlone Town will look to avoid a potential banana skin at Ballincollig at 5.

Bangor Celtic host Everton A-F-C at 6.30.

Bray take on run-away Premier Division leaders Cork at 7 while Longford go up against Sligo Rovers at seven-thirty.

And Cobh Ramblers take on Limerick at 7.45.

Last night Crumlin took a scalp by winning 2-1 at Wexford.