Killarney Cathaoirleach calls for changes to schedule for €1m road scheme

The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District says changes needed to be made to the schedule for a major road improvement scheme which began in the town this morning.

Works have started on a 1 million euro investment to upgrade Mission Road and Port Road.

Kerry County Council says workers are on site from early morning until late evening to ensure that the works can be completed in the shortest possible time frame.

However, Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD, Cllr Niall Kelleher, claims not enough notice was given to the public.

He says there were major traffic delays this morning.

Cllr Kelleher says work shouldn’t begin until after school has started.