Killarney bus station ticket office to close for part of the year

Bus Éireann has confirmed its ticket office in Killarney is to offically close from today.

The move is due to overall cost savings across the company and in line with reduced passenger demand.

Bus tickets will be available through a ticket machine at Killarney Outlet Centre, online or can be purchased from the bus driver.

Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor Michael Gleeson strongly opposes the move.

The Killarney councillor says it’s a retrograde move, and impacts on the hospitality and welcome to visitors, which are vital to the county.

Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley spoke to people at the bus station in Killarney today.