The Legendary Killarney and Irish basketball player, Paudie O’Connor has passed away in the United States.

He was a big star with St Vincent’s basketball in Killarney in the 70’s and was credited with bringing in the Americans to Irish Basketball.

Paudie was regarded as one of the best Irish born basketballers to play league basketball in this country.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.