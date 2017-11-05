The semi-final of the Munster League Champions Trophy today has Killarney Athletic home to Janesboro from 2 o’clock.
Warriors Downed But Lakers Triumph
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors went down 92-63 to UCD Marian in the Men’s Superleague. In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers Killarney beat Titans 89-60.
Killarney Athletic Look To Make Home Advantage Count In Munster Champions Trophy
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Cahersiveen 49 Kenmare Kestrels 52 Lee Strand Juveniles U18 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Josephs 89 Gneeveguilla 43 U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons...
Medical Matters
Dr. Eamon Shanahan was joined by Dr. Helena Moore, who is a consultant Neurologist to talk about mobility issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Med1.mp3
Can’t Sleep
With the majority of Kerry not being able to sleep at night, what simple solutions might be able to help? Deirdre spoke to Anne O'Donnell...
Knitting
Why is knitting so huge in Ireland over the past few years? Well Deirdre spoke to Events Director of the Knitting and Stitching show...