Killarney Athletic 7-A-Side Tournament Underage Review

Killarney Athletic A.F.C. 7-A-Side Tournament Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union
Results Under 10 & Under 12
Friday 13th July
Pitch 1
Under 10 Mackey’s Crew 6 Four Star Pizza 0
Under 12The Saints 0 Mak Attack 1
Under 10Mackey’s Crew 5 Killarney Grand Dream Team0
Under 12The Saints 2 Mackey’s Young Guns 2
Under 10Killarney Dream Team 2 Four Star Pizza 1
Under 12 The Saints 0 Banterlona 1
Under 10 Semi Final Four Star Pizza 3 Killarney Grand Dream Team 1
Pitch 2
Under 12 Kerryonians 1 The Underground 0
Under 12 Mackey’s Young Guns 2 Banterlona 1
Under 12 Kerryonians 10 Coolick Rovers 0
Under 12 Mak Attack 1 Banterlona 2
Under 12 Coolick Rovers 0 The Underground 4
Under 12 Mackey’s Young Guns 1 Mak Attack 2
Saturday 14th July
Pitch 1
Under 12 Semi-Final Kerryonians 2 Mak Attack 0
Under 10 Final Mackey’s Crew 4 Four Star Pizza 0
Szymon Jesimski scoring 2 goals and Benjemin Kelleher scoring 2 goals. Player of the Tournament went to Szymon Jesimski.
Pitch 2
Under 12 Semi-Final Banterlona 0 The Underground 2
Under 12 Final
Pitch 1
The Kerryonians v The Underground
The Kerryonians won 5 – 4 on penalties where 7 penalties had to be taken to separate the 2 teams. It was 1 all after full time and extra time. The goal scorers were Mark Daly The Kerryonians and Tom Benson The Underground. Player of the Tournament went to Noah Sexton, The Underground.