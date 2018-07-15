Killarney Athletic 7-A-Side Tournament Underage Review

Killarney Athletic A.F.C. 7-A-Side Tournament Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union

Results Under 10 & Under 12

Friday 13th July

Pitch 1

Under 10 Mackey’s Crew 6 Four Star Pizza 0

Under 12The Saints 0 Mak Attack 1

Under 10Mackey’s Crew 5 Killarney Grand Dream Team0

Under 12The Saints 2 Mackey’s Young Guns 2

Under 10Killarney Dream Team 2 Four Star Pizza 1

Under 12 The Saints 0 Banterlona 1

Under 10 Semi Final Four Star Pizza 3 Killarney Grand Dream Team 1





Pitch 2

Under 12 Kerryonians 1 The Underground 0

Under 12 Mackey’s Young Guns 2 Banterlona 1

Under 12 Kerryonians 10 Coolick Rovers 0

Under 12 Mak Attack 1 Banterlona 2

Under 12 Coolick Rovers 0 The Underground 4

Under 12 Mackey’s Young Guns 1 Mak Attack 2

Saturday 14th July

Pitch 1

Under 12 Semi-Final Kerryonians 2 Mak Attack 0

Under 10 Final Mackey’s Crew 4 Four Star Pizza 0

Szymon Jesimski scoring 2 goals and Benjemin Kelleher scoring 2 goals. Player of the Tournament went to Szymon Jesimski.

Pitch 2

Under 12 Semi-Final Banterlona 0 The Underground 2

Under 12 Final

Pitch 1

The Kerryonians v The Underground

The Kerryonians won 5 – 4 on penalties where 7 penalties had to be taken to separate the 2 teams. It was 1 all after full time and extra time. The goal scorers were Mark Daly The Kerryonians and Tom Benson The Underground. Player of the Tournament went to Noah Sexton, The Underground.