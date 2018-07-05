Killarney Athletic 7 a side Knockout Stage Draw

Fixtures Week 3
Please check Killarney Athletic Facebook and website for updates and changes to fixtures
Monday 9th July
Pitch 1
6.45 U16 Dan Linehan’s V Scotts Boys
7.10 Playoff A (3rd V 4th)
7.35 U16 Steve’s Barbers V Scotts Boys
8.00 Playoff B (3rd V 4th)
8.25 U16 Dan Linehan’s V Steve’s Barbers
8.50 U16 Scott’s Boys V Boru Barbers
Pitch 2
6.45 O35 Murphy’s Bar V Leanes Tool Hire
7.10 O35 Tim Jones & Sons V Liebherr Ireland FC
7.35 O35 Murphy’s Bar V Dunboy Construction
8.00 Playoff C (3rd V 4th)
8.25 O35 Leanes Tool Hire V Dunboy Construction
8.50 Playoff D (3rd V 4th)
Tuesday 10th July
Pitch 1
6.15 U14 JR Spares V The Long Johnnys
6.45 U14 MEK Utd V Pathetico Madrid
7.10 O35 Liebherr Ireland V Aghadoe Physiotherapy
7.35 U16 Dan Linehan’s V Boru Barbers
8.00 O35 Liebherr Ireland V MD O’ Shea
8.25 Playoff B (2nd V Qualifiers)
8.50 Playoff A (2nd V Qualifiers)
Pitch 2
6.15 U14 Bally Utd V The Underdogs
6.45 O35 MD O’ Shea V Dunboy Construction
7.10 U14 JR Spares V Bally Utd
7.35 U14 MEK Utd V They Call Us Legends
8.00 O35Aghadoe Physiotherapy V Dunboy Construction
8.25 U14 MEK Utd V Tropical Rhynos FC
8.50 U16 Steve’s Barbers V Boru Barbers
Wednesday 11th July
Pitch 1
6.15 U14 JR Spares V The Underdogs
6.45 O35 Liebherr Ireland V Leanes Tool Hire
7.10 U14 Tropical Rhynos FC V They Call Us Legends
7.35 Playoff C (2nd V Qualifiers)
8.00 O35 Tim Jones & Sons V Leanes Tool Hire
Pitch 2
6.15 U14 Tropical Rhynos FC V Pathetico Madrid
6.45 U14 Pathetico Madrid V They Call us Legends
7.10 O35 Tim Jones and Sons V MD O’ Shea
7.35 U14 The Long Johnnys V The Underdogs
8.00 Playoff D (2nd V Qualifiers)
8.25 U14 The Long Johnnys V Bally Utd
Killarney Athletic A.F.C. 7-A-Side Tournament
Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union
Venue: Woodlawn
Draw for next Round
A Speakeasy v Dunboy Construction
B Mackeys Crew v Dennehys Bar
C Failte Legends v Big Hitters FC
D Failte Bar v Lake Hotel
E Tim Jones & Sons vC
F MD O’Shea’s v D
G Liam Lynch Skoda v A
H Tatler Toffees v B
I Cavemen Clothing v H
J Liebherr Ireland FC v F
K Four Star Pizza v G
L O’Riordan Sand & Gravel v E
Note on knockout stages
Senior Tournament
• The 4 x top teams in each group qualify for the last 8.
• The 4 x second placed teams qualify for the last 16
• Play-off: The 3rd and 4th placed teams (will play off (after an open draw of 3rd and 4th placed teams) on Monday 9th July.
• Last 16: The playoff winners play the 2nd placed teams on Tuesday 10th July/Wednesday 11th July.
• Last 8: The winners of last 16 will meet the 1st placed teams from the original groups on Monday 16th July with draw made on Wednesday 11th July
• 1/2 Finals: The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 17th July with draw made on Wednesday 11th July. The winners progressing to the Premier final and the runners-up progressing to the Reserve final.
• Finals: Week of Monday 23rd July, days and times to be confirmed.
Over 35 Tournament
• The 4 x top teams in the group qualify for the semi-finals on Monday 16th July or Tuesday 17th July
• 1st V 4th / 2nd V 3rd
• Final: Week of Monday 23rd July, days and times to be confirmed.
Under 16 Tournament
• 1st V 4th / 2nd V 3rd for the semi-finals on Monday 16th July.
• Final: Week of Monday 23rd July, days and times to be confirmed.
Under 14 Tournament
• Top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals on Tuesday 17th July.
• Winner Group 1 v Runner-up Group 2 and Winner Group 2 V Runner-up group 1.
• Final: Week of Monday 23rd July, days and times to be confirmed.