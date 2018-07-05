Killarney Athletic 7 a side Knockout Stage Draw

Fixtures Week 3

Please check Killarney Athletic Facebook and website for updates and changes to fixtures

Monday 9th July





Pitch 1

6.45 U16 Dan Linehan’s V Scotts Boys

7.10 Playoff A (3rd V 4th)

7.35 U16 Steve’s Barbers V Scotts Boys

8.00 Playoff B (3rd V 4th)

8.25 U16 Dan Linehan’s V Steve’s Barbers

8.50 U16 Scott’s Boys V Boru Barbers

Pitch 2

6.45 O35 Murphy’s Bar V Leanes Tool Hire

7.10 O35 Tim Jones & Sons V Liebherr Ireland FC

7.35 O35 Murphy’s Bar V Dunboy Construction

8.00 Playoff C (3rd V 4th)

8.25 O35 Leanes Tool Hire V Dunboy Construction

8.50 Playoff D (3rd V 4th)

Tuesday 10th July

Pitch 1

6.15 U14 JR Spares V The Long Johnnys

6.45 U14 MEK Utd V Pathetico Madrid

7.10 O35 Liebherr Ireland V Aghadoe Physiotherapy

7.35 U16 Dan Linehan’s V Boru Barbers

8.00 O35 Liebherr Ireland V MD O’ Shea

8.25 Playoff B (2nd V Qualifiers)

8.50 Playoff A (2nd V Qualifiers)

Pitch 2

6.15 U14 Bally Utd V The Underdogs

6.45 O35 MD O’ Shea V Dunboy Construction

7.10 U14 JR Spares V Bally Utd

7.35 U14 MEK Utd V They Call Us Legends

8.00 O35Aghadoe Physiotherapy V Dunboy Construction

8.25 U14 MEK Utd V Tropical Rhynos FC

8.50 U16 Steve’s Barbers V Boru Barbers

Wednesday 11th July

Pitch 1

6.15 U14 JR Spares V The Underdogs

6.45 O35 Liebherr Ireland V Leanes Tool Hire

7.10 U14 Tropical Rhynos FC V They Call Us Legends

7.35 Playoff C (2nd V Qualifiers)

8.00 O35 Tim Jones & Sons V Leanes Tool Hire

Pitch 2

6.15 U14 Tropical Rhynos FC V Pathetico Madrid

6.45 U14 Pathetico Madrid V They Call us Legends

7.10 O35 Tim Jones and Sons V MD O’ Shea

7.35 U14 The Long Johnnys V The Underdogs

8.00 Playoff D (2nd V Qualifiers)

8.25 U14 The Long Johnnys V Bally Utd

Killarney Athletic A.F.C. 7-A-Side Tournament

Sponsored by Killarney Credit Union

Venue: Woodlawn

Draw for next Round

A Speakeasy v Dunboy Construction

B Mackeys Crew v Dennehys Bar

C Failte Legends v Big Hitters FC

D Failte Bar v Lake Hotel

E Tim Jones & Sons vC

F MD O’Shea’s v D

G Liam Lynch Skoda v A

H Tatler Toffees v B

I Cavemen Clothing v H

J Liebherr Ireland FC v F

K Four Star Pizza v G

L O’Riordan Sand & Gravel v E

Note on knockout stages

Senior Tournament

• The 4 x top teams in each group qualify for the last 8.

• The 4 x second placed teams qualify for the last 16

• Play-off: The 3rd and 4th placed teams (will play off (after an open draw of 3rd and 4th placed teams) on Monday 9th July.

• Last 16: The playoff winners play the 2nd placed teams on Tuesday 10th July/Wednesday 11th July.

• Last 8: The winners of last 16 will meet the 1st placed teams from the original groups on Monday 16th July with draw made on Wednesday 11th July

• 1/2 Finals: The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 17th July with draw made on Wednesday 11th July. The winners progressing to the Premier final and the runners-up progressing to the Reserve final.

• Finals: Week of Monday 23rd July, days and times to be confirmed.

Over 35 Tournament

• The 4 x top teams in the group qualify for the semi-finals on Monday 16th July or Tuesday 17th July

• 1st V 4th / 2nd V 3rd

• Final: Week of Monday 23rd July, days and times to be confirmed.

Under 16 Tournament

• 1st V 4th / 2nd V 3rd for the semi-finals on Monday 16th July.

• Final: Week of Monday 23rd July, days and times to be confirmed.

Under 14 Tournament

• Top two teams in each group qualify for the semi-finals on Tuesday 17th July.

• Winner Group 1 v Runner-up Group 2 and Winner Group 2 V Runner-up group 1.

• Final: Week of Monday 23rd July, days and times to be confirmed.