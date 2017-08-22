Killarney Aim To Be Crowned Irish Senior Cup Champions

Killarney could this coming weekend be crowned the Irish Senior Cup champions.

They’re among the sides competing at the Royal Curragh club.

Friday morning begins with the quarter-finals and successful teams will progress in the afternoon to the semi-finals, with the Final taking place on Saturday morning.

District Final winners Killarney, Royal Portrush, The Heath, The Island and Roscommon are joined by the three of the district runners-up; Royal County Down, Lahinch and 2016 champions Kilkenny.

Highest ranked in terms of combined handicap, the Killarney team includes Internationals Mairead Martin and Valerie Clancy as well as Senior International Mary Sheehy and Munster Interprovincial Kelly Brotherton.

Killarney contest the opening ¼ Final at 8 on Friday morning, against Kilkenny.