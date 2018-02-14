Killarney actress Jessie Buckley nominated for IFTA Rising Star Award

Killarney actress Jessie Buckley has been nominated for the IFTA Rising Star Award.

She’s among five people shortlisted for the accolade, which aims to highlight exceptional new and breakthrough talent in all areas of the Irish film industry.

Previous winners include Saoirse Ronan, as well as Kerry natives Michael Fassbender and Gerard Barrett.

Jessie Buckley shot to fame in 2008 as a finalist in the BBC talent show, I’d Do Anything.

Her credits include the BBC’s adaptation of War & Peace; and she’s recently been cast in the upcoming biopic of Judy Garland.

The IFTA Film and Drama Awards will take place at the Mansion House, Dublin tomorrow night.