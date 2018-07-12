Kilgarvan woman says Oireachtas meeting on legalising medicinal cannabis “a great success”

A Kilgarvan woman says they are waiting to hear how the Health Minister responds to a plan for the legalisation of medicinal cannabis, which drawn up yesterday with Oireachtas members.

Noreen O’Neill and her son Michael who suffers from a neurological condition were among a group lobbying TDs and Senators for support for their campaign.

She says the meetings were facilitated by Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae.





Ms O’Neill says the severity of her child’s seizures has been reduced through the use of CBD oil.

She says a licensing system has not solved the problem of access to the supplement.

Ms O’Neill says their meeting was a great success yesterday with a plan being drawn up to present to Simon Harris: