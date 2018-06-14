Kilflynn man awarded €900,000 for injuries sustained in car accident

A Kilflynn man has been awarded €900,000 for injuries sustained in a car accident.

71-year-old Tom Walsh of Rae, Kilflynn, was a front seat passenger in a car which hit an ESB pole on the Kilflynn-Abbeydorney Road on the 13th November 2017.

Through his wife, Mr Walsh sued both the driver Thomas Walsh, Cappa, Kilflynn, and the owner of the car, Josephine Slattery, Clounametig, Abbeydorney.





It had been claimed the car was being driven too fast and there was a failure to stop, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

These claims were denied, and it was contended the claimant Mr Walsh had failed to wear a seatbelt and had allegedly failed to take any or adequate care for his own safety and welfare.

Approving the €900,000 settlement in the High Court, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said there were a lot of difficulties in the case.

Mr Walsh suffered catastrophic injuries in the accident, has no hand or lower limb function following the accident and will be in hospital for the rest of his life.