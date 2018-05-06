Kilcummin Victorious Over Glenflesk in Intermediate Club Final

Kilcummin 4-13 Glenflesk 2-13

A storming start seemed to give Kilcummin the foundation for victory but they had to recover from going behind early in the second period to get the better of their East Kerry rivals.

A Sean O’Leary goal for Kilcummin was the opening score of this game, coming inside two minutes. Glenflesk replied with a 6th minute point but 3 points in as many minutes had Kilcummin 5 to the good. A Kevin McCarthy goal saw that lead increase to 8 by the 11 minute mark. A Glenflesk point followed before Kilcummin had their third goal http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Tim3.mp3 That made it Kilcummin 3-3 Glenflesk 0-2

Glenflesk then went through a purple patch, including a Darragh Roche goal, which saw them trail 3-3 to 1-5 after 23 mins. 2 points apiece followed and the gap was 4 entering the closing 4 minutes of the period. The only other score of the half was a Glenflesk point, leaving Kilcummin ahead 3-5 to 1-8 at half time.