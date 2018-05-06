Kilcummin Victorious Over Glenflesk in Intermediate Club Final

Kilcummin 4-13 Glenflesk 2-13
A storming start seemed to give Kilcummin the foundation for victory but they had to recover from going behind early in the second period to get the better of their East Kerry rivals.
A Sean O’Leary goal for Kilcummin was the opening score of this game, coming inside two minutes. Glenflesk replied with a 6th minute point but 3 points in as many minutes had Kilcummin 5 to the good. A Kevin McCarthy goal saw that lead increase to 8 by the 11 minute mark. A Glenflesk point followed before Kilcummin had their third goal That made it Kilcummin 3-3 Glenflesk 0-2
Glenflesk then went through a purple patch, including a Darragh Roche goal, which saw them trail 3-3 to 1-5 after 23 mins. 2 points apiece followed and the gap was 4 entering the closing 4 minutes of the period. The only other score of the half was a Glenflesk point, leaving Kilcummin ahead 3-5 to 1-8 at half time.
Glenflesk were ahead by the 9th minute of the second half as a goal from Darragh Roche followed an opening minute point. Kilcummin levelled the tie in the 39th minute and it was 3-8 to 2-11 after 44 minutes. Kevin McCarthy pointed 2 in a row to put Kilcummin ahead by that same margin. That lead increased to 3 with 13 to go. Glenflesk were given the chance to drawl level with 10 minutes to go The missed spot kick left Kilcummin 3 ahead, a lead which was cut to 2 before the 6th goal of the game. A second goal of the game for Sean O’Leary in the 55th minute put Kilcummin 5 clear at 4-11 to 2-12 and they went on to win by 6.