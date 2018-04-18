Kilcummin National school proudly presents a designer show case this Thursday

Kilcummin National school proudly presents a designer show case hosted by Norma O Donoghue model agency this Thursday April 19th at the Great Southern Hotel Killarney. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets available at the door on the night.

